An earthquake tremor estimating 5.1 was felt at the Afghanistan-Tajikstan Border on Saturday evening at 6.45 pm. Quakes were felt in J&K’s Poonch and different regions around the Line of Control.

The National Center in a tweet said, “Tremor of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 01-01-2022, 18:45:24 IST, Lat: 36.53 and Long: 71.18, Depth: 204 Km, Location: 84km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan.”

According to reports, terrified individuals emerge from their homes. However, no harm has been accounted for.