During protests against the president’s arrest, Peru declares a 30-day state of emergency

LIMA: Peru proclaimed a cross country highly sensitive situation on Wednesday in the midst of savage fights against the ouster of ex-president Pedro Castillo that have left seven individuals dead.

In advance of a release hearing, a judge ordered Castillo to remain in prison for an additional 48 hours on charges of rebellion and conspiracy.

After Castillo tried to dissolve Congress and rule by decree, he was arrested last week. This has sparked days of nationwide protests that quickly turned violent.

The new 30-day state of emergency was announced by Defense Minister Alberto Otarola in response to “acts of vandalism and violence, road blocks.” He stated that the measure could also include a nighttime curfew and involved “the suspension of the freedom of movement and assembly.”

Dina Boluarte, the new president, made another effort to ease tensions by requesting that elections be moved forward to December 2023.