Dry weather predicted today, rain from July 20-24 in J&K

Meteorologist on Tuesday estimate dry climate in next 24 hours and downpour and tempest during July 20-24 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Dry weather conditions is normal for most piece of the day. In any case, a short spell of Rain/Thunderstorm might happen towards late evening/evening, despite the fact that possibilities are less,” a meteorological division official here said about the figure for now.

In the mean time least temperatures recorded a leap with mercury settling above typical at all spots in the J&K.

The MeT official told that Srinagar recorded a low of 20.6°C against 19.6°C on the earlier evening. The temperature was 2.2°C above ordinary during this season for the mid year capital, the authority said.