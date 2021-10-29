Dr Nauman Niaz, Shoaib Akhtar to be taken off air until completion of inquiry: PTV

Pakistan Television said on Thursday that telecaster Dr Nauman Niaz and previous quick bowler Shoaib Akhtar will be taken “off air” until a request board of trustees framed to examine the warmed trade between the two finished its request.

In an assertion shared on Twitter, the state telecaster said that the request was in progress. “It has been concluded that Niaz and Akhtar will be taken off air until the request is finished,” the assertion said.

It added that neither one nor the other will be permitted to take an interest on any PTV program until the request is finished and the real factors become clear.



Responding to the declaration, Akhtar said: “Well that is diverting. I surrendered before 220 million Pakistanis and billions across the world. Is PTV insane for sure? Why should they off air me?”

Recently, the previous quick bowler had wouldn’t show up before the request panel shaped to examine the episode which occurred during a live broadcast on PTV Sports two days prior.

Addressing DawnNews, Akhtar said, “Whatever happened is out there so that everybody could see. [The committee] can settle on the choice in the wake of watching the recordings [of the show].”



The scene had created a commotion via web-based media with legislators, columnists and mediapersons going to the previous cricketer’s guard and condemning Niaz for his conduct.

Government Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had said a board will be framed to test the occurrence and in this manner the PTV organization had shaped a request council.

Congressperson Faisal Javed, who heads the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology, had additionally lamented the occurrence and declared that he would take up the issue before the board.

He had reprimanded PTV for going totally off course and approached the state telecaster to reestablish its inheritance.

“It’s not just about our legends, it’s additionally about our renown and poise. It’s likewise about our state telecaster. Amateurishly dealt with. When everybody is adulating Pakistan and recognizing it’s gigantic presentation in World Cup for what reason would you do it? Regard your saints,” the congressperson had tweeted.

The episode

The fight among Akhtar and Niaz had occurred during a post-match examination after Pakistan’s success against New Zealand in a T20 World Cup installation on Tuesday.

The two were important for a board for PTV Sports’ program ‘Game On Hai’, alongside visitors, for example, West Indies batting legend Sir Vivian Richards, previous England commander David Gower, previous Pakistan ladies’ chief Sana Mir and previous quick bowler Umar Gul.

During a conversation on the Pakistan crew, Akhtar had credited the Pakistan Super League’s Lahore Qalandars establishment for finding Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Niaz, be that as it may, had disagreed with Akhtar’s remarks and said: “You are being somewhat discourteous so I would prefer not to say this yet assuming you’re being over-brilliant, you can go. I’m saying this on air.”

When the show had continued after a break, Akhtar had apologized to the visitors on the board and declared his abdication from PTV, saying he was unable to proceed with the program in view of “how I was treated on public TV”.

Nonetheless, in one more scrap from the show, Akhtar was seen advising Niaz to tell the crowd “it was completely arranged.”

“What we did is simply attempt to get more TRP (TV rating point),” he says in the video cut, adding that the anchor is a “most loved person” of his and he jumps at the chance to “test his sanity”.

Shoaib Akhtar’s explanation

Afterward, Akhtar dismissed the thought that the episode was a pre-arranged move to help TRP as he gave setting to his own comments that, on face, seemed an affirmation of it being a trick.

“I attempted to save everybody from humiliation by saying I was testing Dr Noman’s sanity with this shared agreement that Dr Noman will likewise amiably apologize and we will continue on with the show, which he would not do. Then, at that point, I had no other decision,” the paceman had tweeted.

Naming the whole thing as an “horrendous” episode, Akhtar had said Niaz was being “unpalatable” and had approached him to leave for “no rhyme and reason”.

“He sidelined me after suddenly offending me — a public star — on public TV and afterward went on break. I understood that geniuses and outsiders are sitting and what picture would be conveyed so I requested that Nauman end the matter in any case how you’ve managed me will become a web sensation and there will be no answer for that.”

The previous quick bowler had additionally expressed that he had requested that the anchor apologize to him however Niaz didn’t, which constrained him to leave the show.

“I attempted my level best to fix the harm [in]the program,” Akhtar had added.

Remarking on the matter, Niaz had said Akhtar was a “star” who had brought achievements for the country.

“One side of the story consistently draws in, in any case having been companions for a very long time I’ll generally hope everything turns out great for him,” he had added.