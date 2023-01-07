Dire situation in IIOJK calls for a global initiative: APHC

While paying glowing tributes to the victims of the Sopore massacre, leaders of the Hurriyat Conference from all parties have stated that the deteriorating situation in India illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir necessitates an international initiative regarding the Kashmir dispute.

On this day in 1993, Indian soldiers set fire to Sopore town in the Baramulla district, killing over 60 civilians and destroying over 400 shops and homes, according to Kashmir Media Service.

While the heinous crime’s perpetrators are free to roam, the families of the victims are still waiting for justice.

The leaders of the APHC have expressed regret that Indian troops were committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in order to suppress the Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom.

To bring the perpetrators to justice, they demanded an impartial international investigation into all of the massacres that took place in the occupied territory.

In the meantime, a report from the United Nations stated that Indian actions in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir over the years have hindered the UN Military Observer Group’s peacekeeping responsibilities in India and Pakistan, which monitor the Line of Control and Working Boundary.

In its audit report, the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan maintained that the military observers in IIOJK do not have the freedom of movement necessary to carry out operational tasks on the Line of Control and Working Boundary, and it called for measures to overcome those obstacles.

According to the report, it takes a long time for military observers and international staff to get visas to go to IIOJK.

Source: Radio Pakistan