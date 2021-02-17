Digital token system installed at IIA for foreign travellers

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has installed a digital token system at the Islamabad International Airport (IIA) to conduct rapid Covid-19 tests of inbound passengers arriving from category C countries.

Senior Joint Secretary Abdul Sattar Khokhar, in a press release, said approximately 1,000 passengers arriving daily from the United Kingdom (UK), South Africa, Brazil, Ireland, Portugal and the Netherlands were being sent to lounge A2 for their rapid antigen test.

He said earlier, they had a manual token system in the airport for inbound passengers but now the CAA had introduced a digital system for the passengers’ convenience.

The authority had already placed six countries – the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Ireland, Portugal and the Netherlands – in category C and travellers from these countries were restricted and only allowed to enter Pakistan as guided by the National Command and Operation Centre’s decisions.

