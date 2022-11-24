DG ISPR rejects unwarranted statement of Indian Army Officer on AJK

DG ISPR Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar has explosively rejected the unwarranted statement of a high-ranking Indian Army Officer regarding Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, he said it’s an apt incarnation of the Indian Armed Forces’ delusional mindset and showcases the pictorial imprint of domestic political showboating on Indian military study.

The DG ISPR said the fallacious reflections and unsupported allegations of so-called “launch-pad ” and “terrorists” are an attempt to divert attention from the Indian Army’s cathartic use of force and gross mortal rights violations against innocent unarmed Kashmiris seeking their right of tone-determination, upheld by International Law and elevated in UN Security Council judgments. He said the Indian General Officer’s lofty claims and surreal ambition are intellectually insulting.

Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar said Pakistan’s service is a force for good and an exponent of indigenous peace and stability.

He said this desire for peace, still, is matched with our capability and medication to baffle any adversity or aggression against our home, an assertion exhaustively validated on multitudinous occasions including lately in the Balakot occasion.

The DG ISPR said that in the interest of peace for the region, the Indian service would do well to hesitate from reckless rhetoric and truculent communication to shore up electoral support for their political masters ’ accumulative testament.