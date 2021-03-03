In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the High Court has quashed detention order under the black law Public Safety Act against an innocent youth, Showkat Ahmad Butt and directed authorities to release him from preventive custody forthwith.

“On the touchstone of the settled position of law and perusal of record, the detainee was not supplied the materials relied upon by the detaining authority. He was provided material in the shape of grounds of detention with no other material/documents, as referred to in the order of detention,” a bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey said, adding, “On these counts alone, in view of the settled position of law, the detention of the detainee is vitiated, the detainee having been prevented from making an effective and purposeful representation against the order of detention by not providing the sufficient material.”

Allowing the petition filed by the detainee Showkat Ahmad Buttt through his father, Ghulam Hassan Bhat, the court quashed the detention order dated 9 September 2020 passed by District Magistrate Pulwama.

“The detainee Showkat Ahamd Butt is directed to be released from preventive custody forthwith.”

On the other hand, a government teacher, Zahoor Ahmad Dar died of cardiac arrest in Trehgam town in Kupwara district. It merits mentioning here that sudden cardiac arrest continues its spree to take the lives of Kashmiri people from the past several months.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old Kashmiri youth, Aaqib Rashid Bhat, was found dead in a rental room in New Delhi. He was found dead hanging with a fan in the room.

On the other hand, the Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) had registered an FIR against a arrested youth Hidayatullah Malik on a fake case imposed on him by the Indian police.

Source: https://kmsnews.org/news/2021/03/03/detention-of-youth-under-black-law-psa-quashed/