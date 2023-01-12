Despite the presence of ‘red lines’ around him, Imran persists

LAHORE: Imran Khan, Chairman of the PTI, stated that his party members were being coerced into believing that he had been marked with a “red line” and had no political future, and vowed to remove all such barriers with the assistance of his supporters. He also stated that his party members were being asked to part ways with him.

The former prime minister asserted that PTI lawmakers were being forced to switch loyalties ahead of a trust vote facing Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and accused the establishment of meddling in politics once more.

Mr. Khan stated in a speech to members of the Punjab parliamentary party that those who wanted to dismiss him were “arrogant” and lacked political savvy.

Mr. Khan questioned the establishment, arguing that after his removal by a vote of no confidence on April 10, the political manipulation allegedly being carried out to harm PTI would be “swept away by the sea of people.”

He claimed that PTI’s victories in by-elections in July and October had shattered the plans of the powers that be.

claims that the establishment compelled PTI members to change sides; condemns the Central Government for putting Elahi’s family on a list of people who can’t fly. “The PTI is sacrificing its two assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and expects that elections be held in both provinces within a stipulated time frame,” Mr. Khan hoped.

He went on to say that if his party won power, it would make “strong decisions” for the country.

‘Punjab legislators’

Regarding the Punjab Assembly, Mr. Khan stated that he was monitoring PTI’s Punjab legislators, whose support was essential to Mr. Elahi’s continued employment as CEO. Mr. Khan was pleased to welcome independent MPA Bilal Warraich, who joined the PTI, stating that the victory target was not far away.

Mr. Khan met with CM Parvez Elahi and CM Hussain Elahi earlier in the day at his residence to talk about the upcoming vote of confidence in the Punjab Assembly.

Additionally, Mr. Khan criticized the Centre for putting Mr. Elahi’s family on the no-fly list.

Mr. Khan asserted, “We will sign the country’s death warrant if we accepted the cabal of corrupt rulers,” criticizing the authorities for coercing people into accepting the “regime change” rulers and intimidating them through torture and pressure.

He stated that the PDM government now had only one option, which was to approach the IMF for assistance in exchange for hyperinflation.

He also slammed the former president, Asif Zardari, for attempting to buy PTI MPAs’ loyalty ahead of the confidence vote. However, he thanked Mr. Zardari for purchasing 20 “rotten eggs” and cleaning up his party.

He said that even Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was making fun of the Pakistani government and lambasted the PDM government for ruining the economy. Additionally, he questioned the justification for sending a large delegation to Geneva.