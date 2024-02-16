Denounced as a “intrusion” into people’s personal lives is the Iddat case

KARACHI: On Thursday, the organizers of the Aurat March, Hum Aurtein, assembled outside the Karachi Press Club to demonstrate against the state’s alleged invasion of privacy, disdain for women’s testimonies, and unfair marriage laws, as demonstrated by the recent Iddat Case.

They demanded that the Iddat case be reopened using banners and placards. They also insisted for the admission of female witnesses in state and legal proceedings.

Members of the transgender community who wished to stop hate speech directed at them also convened.

Speaking to reporters, Zoha Alvi of Aurat March stated that the conviction of the former Pakistani prime minister and his better half, Bushra Bibi, had devastated and injured women around the nation.

She remarked, “It implies that any woman could experience this kind of harassment from her ex-husband.”

“Why does the state focus so much on the bodies of women?” She enquired. She went on, “We women want the freedom to live our lives and make choices of our own about our bodies.”

The head of the Sindh Commission on the Position of Women, Nuzhat Shirin, posed the question of how ordinary women would fare in a society where women in prominent circles experienced something similar.

She cautioned, “I’m concerned that poor women will also bear the brunt of this ruling since it is also setting a precedent.”

“Instead of endangering the sanctity of women in our nation, the state ought to be considering strategies to foster their advancement,” she argued.

Aurat March’s Sajida Baloch asserted that women should be believed.

She declared, “Bushra Bibi is to be believed when she says that her marriage to Imran Khan ended her Iddat.”

The age of Bushra Bibi should have been taken into account by the justices who rendered this decision. Do they believe she is old enough to have children? She enquired.

Politician and transgender activist Shahzadi Rai emphasized that the reason her group was subjected to hate crimes and harassment was because of the irresponsible decisions made by the courts.

The state is invading our privacy by entering our beds, whether they are women or transgender persons. Speaking of the state, Shahzadi remarked, “Our courts also assist in advancing their goal.

How unfortunate! Our moral principles—where are they?

“Imran Khan’s personal life is being hauled out, which is a terrible injustice, even after he was disqualified from running for office and engaging in politics,” Shahzadi continued.

