De Kock escapes fake fielding charge over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial run-out

South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock is unlikely to face any sanction over the run-out of Fakhar Zaman during the Proteas’ 17-run win in the second ODI, according to reports.

After reviewing footage of the incident, match officials are believed to have come to the conclusion that de Kock was not in breach of the law on fielders deceiving batsmen.

In the last over of the match, with Pakistan still needing 30 to win, de Kock seemingly gestured for South African Aiden Markram to throw to the bowler’s end, where Haris Rauf was heading.

Source: https://www.dawn.com/news/1616574/de-kock-escapes-fake-fielding-charge-over-fakhar-zamans-controversial-run-out