This file photo shows Australia's batsman David Warner celebrating after reaching his century on day two of the first Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane on November 22, 2019. — AFP/File

David Warner wants a better pitch for 2nd Test against Pakistan

Australia nature David Warner said he hopes for an bettered pitch for the alternate Test in Karachi after the callers could claim only four Pakistan lattices in the series- opening draw on Rawalpindi’s amenable gate.

“ I just want a game where you can actually produce 20 chances,” Warner said Thursday. “ It’s commodity that’s going to be instigative and amusing for the crowd.”

Pakistan Cricket Board president Ramiz Raja has conceded that drawn games aren’t a good announcement for Test justice and Pindi Cricket Stadium’s gate was described by Australia batter andvice-captain Steve Smith as a “ dead gate”.

Pakistan scored 476-4 declared and 252-0 in its two innings against Australia’s three frontline fast bowlers and indeed expert off- incentive Nathan Lyon could n’t achieve any success on a breathless track.

Australia also responded solidly with 449 all out, but the maturity of left-arm incentive Nauman Ali’s six lattices redounded from bad strokes by the Australian batters.

“ When he (Lyon) was hitting that rough, it was n’t doing anything, was just enough much going straight on slow off the gate,” Warner said.

“ There was n’t any variable brio, which you generally do see on worn lattices.”

Raja said Pakistan has planned low-bouncy tracks for Australia’s first stint to Pakistan since 1998, keeping in mind Pakistan’s strength against a tough opponent.

