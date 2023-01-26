Data protection bill to strengthen IT sector: Qamar

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly will soon pass the Data Protection Bill 2021, which will result in the strengthening of the country’s IT and digital economy, according to Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar. He stated that the promotion of information technology and data sciences is essential to addressing the challenges of the future.

The minister spoke on Wednesday at the USAID-organized US-Pakistani Diaspora Conference on Accelerating Silicon Investments in Pakistan and promised full support for easing trade and investment in the digital ecosystem and information technology.

Mr. Naveed stated that understanding the vibrant and successful US-Pakistani Diaspora in Silicon Valley, as well as the local businesses and, most importantly, the Pakistani government, will undoubtedly aid in enhancing Pakistan’s IT and digital ecosystem.

I am delighted to learn that you highlighted the diasporas’ ability to leverage investments in the technology sector to grow and modernize Pakistan at today’s conference. The minister stated that investing in technology is essential to achieving Pakistan’s goals.

APP adds According to the minister, the government is working on a strategy to boost IT exports. He stated that a digital workforce will be utilized in the sector’s development through the establishment of a boot camp and incubation center.

He stated that the government would push all parties involved to invest more in the digital sector.

The minister stated that the government will do everything in its power to provide funding and a conducive atmosphere in this regard. A stable national economy requires policy continuity, and the hopes are that all political parties will agree to the Economy Charter.

The minister stated that political ups and downs should not affect the national economy and that we need to implement academia-industry linkage in order to increase IT exports.

This time, the Board of Investment Secretary Asad Rehman Gilani says that the government gives foreign investors in Special Economic Zones and Special Technology Zones all the facilities they need, including a one-stop shop.

He stated that the government also provides facilities to other industries to encourage IT investment and boost domestic exports.

At this time, $15 million worth of agreements were signed to increase foreign investment in the country and flood-affected areas. These agreements were in IT and health.