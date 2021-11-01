Cyberattack disrupts National Bank of Pakistan services; recovery by Monday likely

KARACHI: A cyberattack on the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has been distinguished that has upset its administrations which are probably going to be reestablished by Monday, said an assertion gave by the bank on Saturday.

“In the late hours of the 29th and early morning of the 30th October, a cyberattack on the NBP’s servers was recognized which affected a portion of its administrations,” said the assertion.

Prompt advances were taken to disconnect the influenced frameworks, it added. “Now, no client or monetary information has been compromised.”

“Remediation endeavors are in progress utilizing industry-driving informed authorities, including worldwide assets any place required,” said the bank.

“While presently the NBP’s administrations to its clients are upset, we are attempting to address the break and sure that fundamental client administrations will be reestablished by Monday morning,” said the NBP articulation.

“We are appreciative for the comprehension of our clients in this surprising circumstance… ,” it added. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) tweeted that NBP had revealed an online protection related occurrence which was being researched.



NBP has reported a cyber security related incident which is being investigated. NBP has not observed any data breach or financial loss. No other bank has reported any such incidence. SBP is monitoring the situation closely to ensure safety and soundness of banking system. — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) October 30, 2021



“NBP has not noticed any information break or monetary misfortune,” said the SBP, adding that no other bank had revealed such an episode.

“The SBP is observing the circumstance near guarantee security and adequacy of the financial framework,” said the national bank.