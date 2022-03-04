CRPF trooper dies of cardiac arrest in south Kashmir’s Qazigund

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier failed of cardiac arrest in the Vessu Qazigund area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Thursday.

Quoting officers, news agency KNO linked the departed soldier as Pulchand Ali Sheikh, an Assistant Sub Inspector of CRPF’s 46th Battalion.

The departed soldier bearing belt number 913251292 hailed from Assam.

As per an functionary, the body of the departed will be transferred to his birthplace after legal formalities while disquisition into his death has been started.