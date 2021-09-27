Covid kills under 50 peoples for third back to back day in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: After a deadly fourth wave of coronavirus, Pakistan reported a positivity ratio below 4% for the second consecutive day on Monday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data, about 1,757 new infections emerged during the last 24 hours after 48,732 tests were taken, taking the entire caseload to 1,240,425 across the country.

The positivity ratio stands at 3.60% across the country. each day earlier, Pakistan’s positivity rate went below 4% for the primary time in almost four months.

The number of active cases has fallen to 50,651, with the nationwide recoveries rising to 1,162,177. The active cases have fallen consistently since quite every week . Among the active cases, 4,033 patients are under critical care.

At least 31 more people succumbed to coronavirus, raising the national death tally to 27,597, as per the NCOC stats. This makes it the third consecutive day the country has reported but 50 deaths in single day.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 2,118 new infections reported on the average every day . That’s 36% of the height — the very best daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered a minimum of 76,141,484 doses of COVID vaccines thus far . Assuming every one needs 2 doses, that’s enough to possess vaccinated about 17.6% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 767,771 doses administered every day . At that rate, it’ll take an extra 57 days to administer enough doses for an additional 10% of the population.