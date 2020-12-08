The primary and secondary health secretary told a meeting of the Punjab apex committee that the current situation of coronavirus was the same as it was in June when the infection was at its peak in the province.

Chaired by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday, the committee meeting was attended by provincial ministers, high-ranking military officials, the chief secretary and the inspector general of police.

The secretary also said the Punjab government provided 207 new ventilators to hospitals along with improving the necessary facilities there.

Meanwhile, 22 deaths were reported in the province in the last 24 hours while 540 more people tested positive for the virus. Of the new cases, 201 were reported from Lahore where the total number of confirmed cases reached 60,012 and deaths 1,245.

According to the official update released on Monday, the total number of positive cases in Punjab reached 122,293 and 3,137 deaths.

Source:https://www.dawn.com/news/1594625/covid-infection-in-punjab-reaches-june-peak-level