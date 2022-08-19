Covid claims two lives, infects 578 more Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has revealed two additional passings and 578 new Covid-19 cases during the beyond 24 hours on Thursday, educated National Institute of Health (NIH).

As indicated by information gave by the National Institute of Health (NIH), a sum of 22,679 COVID-19 demonstrative tests were led during the beyond 24 hours, of which 578 examples came out certain.

Two additional patients capitulated to the Covid during a similar period. In the interim, the country’s energy rate remained at 2.55% when contrasted with yesterday’s 2.72pc.

According to the information, 159 COVID-19 patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) the nation over at various clinical offices.

Coronavirus has killed 30,537 individuals in Pakistan up until this point. As per the public authority dashboard, the all out number of cases in the nation is 1,563,705.