COVID-19 positivity rate reaches 3pc in Pakistan

As of now, Pakistan revealed 582 new Covid cases and two infection related fatalities, as indicated by information delivered by the National Institute of Health Pakistan on Monday morning.

As indicated by the insights delivered by the NIH, after 2 more Covid related passings, the demise came to 30,469, which addresses a proportion of 2.0 percent. Among the two fatalities, one had a place with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while the other to Sindh.

In Pakistan, the Covid energy rate was 3%, with 582 new instances of the infection showing up in the earlier day after 19,389 tests. The quantity of cases presently remains at 1,550,880.

In the mean time, 178 Covid patients are being treated in basic consideration units of various clinical offices the nation over.

The most elevated energy proportion of the Covid cases during the most recent 24 hours was 19.5 percent kept in Muzaffarabad.

The pace of positive cases in Peshawar is 11.49%, in Abbottabad 9.30%, in Mardan is 8.59%, in Lahore 7.82%, in Swabi 5.13%, in Hyderabad 4.41%, in Islamabad is 3.58%, in Sargodha 2.50%, in Karachi 1.82% and in Gilgit 1.55%.