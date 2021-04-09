COVID-19 patients in hospitals doubled in last four weeks: Punjab health secretary

Citizens wear face masks as a preventive measure against coronavirus in Pakistan. Photo: PPI

The number of patients in Punjab hospitals has doubled in the last four weeks, with over 8,000 patients admitted to hospitals in just the last few days.

Punjab Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Secretary Nabeel Awan gave this update while talking about the worsening situation of coronavirus in Punjab on Friday.

He said patient capacity is being increased in hospitals.

The number of coronavirus patients in Punjab is increasing rapidly, Awan shared, adding that the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic won’t stop.

Source: https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/817459-coronavirus-patients-hospitals-have-doubled-in-last-four-weeks-punjab-health-secretary