ISLAMABAD: The number of active coronavirus cases continued to say no as Pakistan reported but 70,000 active cases for the primary time since July 31 Friday morning.

The National Command and Operation Centre’s latest coronavirus report showed 2,928 new COVID-19 cases after 57,626 tests were taken within the last 24 hours, bringing the country’s total case count to 1,218,749.

Those new cases were outpaced by 13,716 recoveries within the last 24 hours, demolition active cases to 65,725. the amount of active cases has fallen consistently over the last four days. As of now, some 1,125,952 patients have recovered since the pandemic started.

Meanwhile, NCOC reported another 68 deaths from coronavirus over the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 27,072.

The country’s positivity rate stands at 5.08%.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 3,089 new infections reported on the average every day . That’s 53% of the height — the very best daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered a minimum of 70,402,987 doses of COVID vaccines thus far . Assuming every one needs 2 doses, that’s enough to possess vaccinated about 16.3% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 954,803 doses administered every day . At that rate, it’ll take an extra 46 days to administer enough doses for an additional 10% of the population.