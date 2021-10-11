Country sees lowest number of Covid cases since June 28

ISLAMABAD: The nation announced the most reduced number of Covid-19 cases in a solitary day since June 28.

As indicated by information from the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 767 individuals contracted Covid and 19 patients kicked the bucket during the most recent 24 hours.

The largest number of cases during the last more than 90 days was accounted for on Aug 4 when 5,661 individuals got contaminated and 60 surrendered to the infection.

An aggregate of 40,584 examples was gathered the nation over during the most recent 24 hours with the energy proportion determined at 1.88 percent.

Prior, a disease pace of 1.7pc was accounted for on June 21 while the greatest proportion was recorded at 9.06pc on Aug 4.

The information further uncovered that the number of positive patients had likewise dropped by 50pc as there were 90,000 cases in August which had come down to around 43,000.

In addition, 2,540 patients were under treatment in medical clinics the nation over contrasted with 7,000 in August this year.

In the interim, as the Mental Health Day was seen across the globe on Sunday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan said the public authority was zeroing in on the issue.

“It is significant to perceive and be touchy towards emotional wellness issues, which have exacerbated during the pandemic. Recently, we framed the National Task Force on Mental Health to chip away at reinforcing guidelines and growing admittance to mind #WordlMentalHealthDay,” Dr. Sultan tweeted.

The World Mental Health Day is seen on Oct 10 consistently and the topic for the day was ‘Emotional wellness in an inconsistent world’. The general target of the day was to bring issues to light emotional wellness issues all throughout the planet and to prepare endeavors on the side of psychological well-being.

The day gave a chance to all partners chipping away at psychological well-being issues to discuss their work, and what more should have been done to make emotional well-being care a reality for individuals around the world.

Conversing with Dawn, National Technical Adviser Mental Health Coordination Unit of Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Dr. Asma Humayun said assets for psychological wellness in Pakistan were scant, yet generally unregulated.

“Existing administrations are packed in tertiary clinics, and the transcendent model of training is bio-clinical which implies these administrations are receptive to direct to serious mental problems just,” Dr. Humayun said, adding that the current administrations were significantly undermined by the additional strain of Covid-19 pandemic.