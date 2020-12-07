CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

More than 1,500 people recover from coronavirus in Pakistan
The government’s database on coronavirus shows that 1,530 more people have recovered from coronavirus in Pakistan, taking the country’s total recoveries to 356,542.
Meanwhile, 2,539 virus patients are in critical condition.
Islamabad, federal territories collectively record 493 cases, 5 fatalities
Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir have collectively recorded 493 new Covid-19 cases and five more fatalities.
The breakdown is as follows:
- Islamabad: 402 cases, 1 death
- GB: 13 cases
- AJK: 78 cases, 4 deaths
Punjab records more than 800 infections for first time since July
Punjab has recorded 807 infections in the last 24 hours, marking the first time since July that the province reported more than 800 daily cases. The province’s total number of infections stands at 123,762.
It has also confirmed 15 additional deaths from the virus, taking its total number of fatalities to 3,177 — the highest in Pakistan.
KP, Balochistan collectively report 482 cases, 9 deaths
Khyber Pakthunkhwa has reported 456 new coronavirus cases and nine more deaths, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal. The province’s caseload has risen to 49,676 while deaths have reached 1,413.
Meanwhile, Balochistan has recorded 26 more infections, taking its tally to 17,466.