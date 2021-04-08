Coronavirus death toll surges past 15,000 mark in Pakistan

With 102 new cases, Pakistan’s coronavirus death toll crossed the 15,000 mark, while the number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 700,000 mark on Wednesday.

According to the NCOC’S data, the country reported 4,004 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity ratio of 9.6%.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, about 7,00,188 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Pakistan so far.

The number of active cases stands at 64,373 with the nationwide recoveries rising to 620,789.

Earlier, the Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar had said that increased restrictions, broader lockdowns and stronger enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs) are starting to have an effect.

