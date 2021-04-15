Coronavirus claims 135 more lives in Pakistan

The highest number of deaths in the COVID-19 pandemic was recorded on June 20 when 153 people died due to coronavirus.

Pakistan has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a day during the ongoing third wave of coronavirus with 135 people succumbing to the disease, according to the official data released on Wednesday.

The previous highest during the third wave that hit the country towards the end of February was recorded on Tuesday with 118 deaths. However, the highest deaths in the COVID-19 pandemic was recorded on June 20 when 153 people died due to coronavirus.

Health officials have said that the third wave was driven by the U.K. strain of the virus and was more infections and dangerous. With the latest deaths, the total number of COVID-19 fatalities reached 15,754. Another 4,216 were reported as critical, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

