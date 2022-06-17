Concerns grow over Queen’s health as she misses Royal Ascot for third day in a row

Queen Elizabeth has pulled out of Royal Ascot for the third day straight, as she keeps on encountering rambling portability issues.

The 96-year-old’s nonappearance from the occasion has left his fans stressed over her wellbeing as some are petitioning God for the ruler’s sound wellbeing after it’s uncovered that she’s actually encountering versatility issues and missed huge occasion.

The Queen didn’t supposedly watch her three sprinters – including Reach for the Moon.

Most loved Kyprios won the Gold Cup at Ascot as Stradivarius was denied a record-equalling fourth triumph. The 13-8 shot, ridden by Ryan Moore for mentor Aidan O’Brien, won from Mojo Star, with Stradivarius third in an exhilarating strategic fight.

Stradivarius went greatest of all under Frankie Dettori and shut late on yet couldn’t get the victor. In the mean time, two ponies possessed by the Queen in her Platinum Jubilee Year were sprinters up for Dettori on Ladies’ Day.

Front-runner Reach For The Moon was underdog to Claymore in the Hampton Court Stakes after Saga had been barely beaten by Thesis in the Britannia Stakes.