COAS Bajwa to be chief guest at Sandhurst passing-out parade in UK

LONDON: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa showed up in the United Kingdom on an authority visit from the beginning Thursday morning, the tactical’s media wing said.

The military boss will go to the passing-out march at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) official statement said on Thursday. The military boss will be boss visitor at the service.

During the visit, the COAS will likewise approach the tactical administration of the UK, the media issues wing of the military said.

Sources said the visit was “a normalized official military visit” with regards to a yearly practice.

Because of the pandemic, the military boss had not visited Sandhurst over the most recent few years, however had been a normal guest every year since he took over as top of the military.

The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) is one of a few military foundations of the United Kingdom and is the British Army’s underlying official instructional hub.

All British Army officials, including late-passage officials who were already Warrant Officers, as well as different people from abroad, are prepared at the foundation. Sandhurst is the British Army likeness the Britannia Royal Naval College and the Royal Air Force College Cranwell.

The RMAS was shaped on the site of the previous Royal Military College in 1947 when it amalgamated with the Royal Military Academy in Woolwich.

Following the closure of National Service in the UK and the end of the Mons Officer Cadet School in Aldershot in 1972, the RMAS turned into the sole foundation for male beginning official preparation in the British Army.