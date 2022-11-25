While meeting the public justice platoon at the event hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB) Thursday, gregarious Chief of the Army Staff(COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa saluted the players’ “fighting spirit” which he said lifted the nation.

President Dr Arif Alvi and the COAS met the T20 World Cup team at a original hostel where the chairman said that the platoon had” lived up to its character as being changeable”.

“They’ve made the country proud by beating the stylish brigades on their way to the Word Cup final,” President Alvi said.

While the COAS said that he enjoyed openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan fur up front, he believed Shadab Khan was the stylish.

“I believe that there’s no better T20 player than Shadab Khan who has every trick up his sleeves, needed for a quality T20 player.”

Emphasising the significance of hard work and the need to follow discipline, the COAS confided the platoon, saying that they had” made the country proud by leaving the multi-billion bone

brigades before by reaching the final.”

He said that the bowlers in the platoon made the matches instigative to watch. “The bowlers gave their heart out in face of a low target which was instigative to watch.”

He added that the display of a fighting spirit was more important than “winning or losing”, calling it the thing that” matters the most”.

“Once you lose, you should have the courage to accept your defeat. The bone who doesn’t learn from his miscalculations couldn’t be called a true leader,” he said.

The COAS, who’s passionate about sports and played the Patron’s jewel during his florescences told The News that he played as a wicketkeeper- batsman.

“Yes, I flash back scoring a century in the Patron’s jewel Grade II against PACO while playing as a wicketkeeper-batsman.”

PCB president Ramiz Raja before praised his platoon for a successful run over the last many months that saw the platoon playing the Asia Cup and World Cup tests and winning thetri-nation in New Zealand.