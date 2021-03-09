Co-curricular activities banned in Punjab schools

The Punjab School Education Department (SED) on Monday suspended co-curricular activities in seven districts of the province due to an increase in Covid-19 cases.

According to an SED notification, “No co-curricular activity shall be conducted in those districts where Covid-19 positivity ratio is more than 20 cases.”

The districts include Lahore, Gujrat, Rahim Yar Khan, Sialkot, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad.

The department also directed the school administrations to ensure implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedures in letter and spirit.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas also shared the notification on Twitter announcing the ban on all such activities.

“Restrictions on co-curricular activities in the 7 Districts stated in the notification due to Covid-19. No Gala, sports activities or public gatherings,” the minister said.

On Feb 26, Mr Raas had notified that schools in these districts would follow alternate day rules until April 1 due to higher coronavirus incidences there while regular classes would resume in other districts. The situation will be reviewed on March 31, the notification stated.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood announced that all schools would resume regular five-day classes from March 1.

