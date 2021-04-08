CJCSC visits army air defence ranges

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza visited army air defence ranges near Karachi and witnessed the firing of different air defence weapon systems, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday.

The CJCSC witnessed the firing of air defence weapon systems and surface to air missiles (SAMs), including LY-80 Missiles and FM-90 Missiles, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

The firing marked the culmination of the army’s air defence exercise “Al-Bayza-II”, said the statement.

Source: https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/816309-in-army-air-defence-ranges-visit-cjcsc-strsses