Civilian killed in disputed Kashmir ‘used as human shield’ by police

Mohammad Altaf Bhat, who was fired and killed at a gunfight in the edges of Srinagar in the India-managed Kashmir on Monday, was utilized “as a human safeguard” by the Indian police.

Bhat was an average person and had no connection with any aggressor bunch as asserted by the police, his niece Saima Bhat said, the neighborhood media gave an account of Tuesday.

“My uncle has been killed. He was utilized as a human safeguard in an arranged experience. He runs a handyman store and possesses the intricate where the powers had come for checking,” she said.

“There was no gunfight in that complex. He was accepted multiple times as human safeguard for checking and when they couldn’t track down anything, he was killed there,” Saima added.

Police are declining to surrender his body to the family by marking him as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) or “aggressor partner,” she said.

“Authorities at Saddar police headquarters denied us the body and requested that we get back,” Saima added.

“We are at present fighting at the Barazulla span. Yet, no one is paying notice to our cries.”

The Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar said on Monday that Bhat “in whose building assailants were stowing away” was injured in an aggressor terminating and passed on later.

Refering to a source and advanced proof, Kumar asserted that the house proprietor was filling in as an aggressor partner.

“#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: The house proprietor who was harmed in fear based oppressor fire, surrendered to his wounds. #Terrorists have been stowing away on highest level of his structure. According to source and advanced proof, he has been filling in as #terror partner. Search is as yet continuing: IGP Kashmir (sic),” said a tweet by the authority Kashmir zone police.

Police prior said that two unidentified aggressors were killed in a gunfight in the evening hours at Hyderpora region in the edges of Srinagar.

The joint powers arrived at the presumed, where the concealing aggressors discharged upon them, which was fought back, setting off a gunfight, police said.

As the police hypothesis was challenged by the casualty’s family, setting off open shock, the police have requested an examination concerning the occurrence.