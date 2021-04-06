The National Command and Operation Centre will hold a session today (Tuesday) to review the opening of educational institutions in Covid hotspots across the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

Today’s NCOC session will also review standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Ramazan in light of suggestions from religious scholars, according to Radio Pakistan.

The session will be chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar while federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood and provincial education ministers will also be participating.

Source: https://www.dawn.com/news/1616719/ncoc-to-review-opening-of-educational-institutions-today