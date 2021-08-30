Chinese weapon brings down airplane with electromagnetic pulse

In the principal known field trial of its sort in China, a high level weapon brought down an automated airplane with an amazing electromagnetic heartbeat (EMP), Mail Online announced.

The EMP brought down the airplane which was flying 1,500 meters (4,920ft) above ocean level, the distribution said, adding that Chinese guard project worker China Electronics Technology Group (CETC) led the trial.

The analysis is “believed to be China’s first straightforwardly announced field trial of an electromagnetic heartbeat weapon in the competition to find the US”, Mail Online said.

“The EMP weapon utilized in the test worked inside a limited band, which means the microwave shaft it delivered was intended to have a more drawn out discharging range,” the distribution said.

The date, area of the examination, or distance between the EMP weapon and the objective have not been uncovered.

“In 2019, the US exhibited a model EMP weapon known as the Tactical High Power Microwave Operational Responder, or Thor, that cut down 50 robots with a single shot, showing that it is equipped for protecting an army installation,” it added.