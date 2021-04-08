Chinese envoy sees steady progress on CPEC projects

Chinese Am­­bassador Nong Rong has said that during the first six months since his posting to Islamabad he got convinced that there is a national consensus in Pakistan on the need to complete all CPEC-related development projects in time.

Interacting with journalists here, Ambassador Nong said that since his arrival in Pakistan in October, he has held several meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and the army chief and regularly exchanged views with political and business leaders.

The diplomat said the impression he got during these meetings was that they not only fully supported CPEC, they were very keen on having greater cooperation to ensure timely completion of all the projects.

