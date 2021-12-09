China’s decision to hold Joint Economic Committee session welcomed

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan praised the public authority of China for facilitating a JEC meeting following a hole of 11 years.

He was tending to the fifteenth meeting of Pakistan-China Joint Economic Committee (JEC) on Economic, Trade, Scientific and Technical Cooperation. The virtual gathering was co-led by Ren Hongbin, Chinese bad habit clergyman of financial aspects, and Mian Asad Hayaud Din, secretary of Economic Affairs Division.

Mr Khan communicated fulfillment on consummation of 70 years of never-ending and exceptional companionship among Pakistan and China and said the understanding for foundation of the JEC, endorsed in 1982, was the premise of two-sided collaboration.

He said Pakistan and China had consistently upheld each other at each front. Pakistan was among the main nation to show fortitude with China at the hour of flare-up of Covid-19 pandemic as President Arif Alvi visited Beijing in the midst of the pandemic, he said. Additionally, he added, China had been supporting Pakistan in pandemic relief measures from the earliest starting point of the pandemic.

To help Pakistan’s drive for mass inoculation, Chinese organizations provided Covid-19 immunization on need premise. The public authority of China gave north of 4,000,000 portions of immunization to Pakistan liberated from cost.

The clergyman featured that Pakistan and China were entering the following period of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in which extraordinary monetary zones were being set up.