China’s daily Covid infections hit peak last month at 7 million

According to China’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of daily new Covid-19 infections reached a peak of more than seven million on December 22, and the number of daily deaths reached a peak of more than 4,000 on January 4.

The figures, distributed on the middle’s site on Wednesday, come after a conspicuous government researcher said throughout the end of the week that 80% of China’s 1.4 billion populace has proactively been tainted, making the chance of a major Coronavirus bounce back over the course of the following a few months remote.

It stated that “around December 22, 2022, the number of infected people and the number of fever outpatient consultations reached a peak,” with “exceeding 7 million per day” and “daily fever outpatient consultations peaking at 2.867 million” new infections.

A representative of the National Health Commission stated last week that the number of Covid patients in fever clinics, ERs, and critical care units in China has surpassed the peak.

Data from the government indicate that as of January 12, roughly a month after China abruptly ended its strict zero-Covid policy, nearly 60,000 people with Covid had died in hospitals.

However, due to the fact that it does not include people who pass away at home and the fact that many doctors have stated that they are dissuaded from citing Covid as a cause of death, some experts suggested that number probably does not reflect the full impact.

To celebrate the Lunar New Year on Sunday, tens of millions of people have traveled across the country in recent days for long-awaited family reunions, raising concerns about another possible wave.

One of the world’s largest mass movements of people will take place this month and into February, according to China’s transportation authorities, with more than two billion trips anticipated.

On Wednesday, President Xi Jinping expressed concern regarding the virus’s spread in rural China, where many people do not have access to medical care.

However, due to nearly 80% herd immunity, a high-ranking health official predicted that China would not experience a second wave of infections in the months following the festive migration.