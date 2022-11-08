China opposes British Minister’s planned visit to Taiwan

China has explosively opposed the visit of the trade minister of the United Kingdom to Taiwan.

Addressing the regular briefing in Beijing, Spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry Zhao Lijian said Britain must stop any form of sanctioned exchanges with Taiwan.

He advised that Taiwan’s authorities need to stop scheming with foreign forces.

British Trade Minister Greg Hands has arrived Taipei for a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing- wen.

He’s also listed toco-host the 25th periodic UK- Taiwan Trade Addresses during his two- day visit.