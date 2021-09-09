China, Japan offer guarded reception for Taliban govt

Taliban leaders filled all the highest posts in Tuesday’s government list — which had no outsiders and no women — while an associate of the group’s founder was named prime minister and therefore the interior minister figured on the US wanted list.

The structure of the new government runs counter to advice to the Taliban from world powers for an inclusive government, backing up its pledges of a more conciliatory approach that upholds human rights, if it sought peace and development.

Voicing concern about the government’s composition, German secretary of state Heiko Maas said he saw little reason for optimism about conditions in Afghanistan.

“The announcement of a transitional government without the participation of other groups, and yesterday’s violence against demonstrators and journalists in Kabul, aren’t signals that give cause for optimism,” he said.

Afghans who enjoyed major progress in education and civil liberties over the 20 years of US-backed government remain scared of Taliban intentions and daily protests have continued since the Taliban takeover.

Maas said, however, that Germany was willing to stay lecture the Taliban during a bid to make sure more people were ready to leave the country, hit by food shortages and a halt in international payments.

China, which shares a border with Afghanistan, had urged the establishment of an “open and inclusive” government after the Taliban seized power, amid the chaos following the withdrawal folks troops.

A foreign ministry spokesperson said in Beijing on Wednesday that China viewed the establishment of the new government as a necessary step towards reconstruction in Afghanistan.

“We hope the new Afghanistan authorities will listen broadly to people of all races and factions, so on meet the aspirations of its own peoples and therefore the expectations of the international community,” Wang Wenbin told a daily briefing.

China was able to maintain communication with the leaders of the new government, Wang added, in comments prompted by a question about whether Beijing would recognize the new government.

In Tokyo, a top official said Japan was monitoring the actions of the Taliban and would continue cooperation with the US and other countries while expressing concern over the security of citizens in Afghanistan.

“Through various efforts, including practical dialogue with the Taliban, we do the utmost to make sure safety of Japanese nationals and for local staff who remain,” said Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato.

He also promised support for the Japanese who wanted to go away from the south Asian country.

The United Nations has said basic services are unraveling in Afghanistan with food and other aid close to run out. quite half 1,000,000 people are displaced internally in Afghanistan this year.