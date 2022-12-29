China and Russia hold naval drills and practice capturing submarines

MOSCOW: After a week of joint exercises, which included practicing how to capture an adversary submarine with depth charges and firing artillery at a warship, Russia’s defense ministry reported that naval drills in the East China Sea have concluded.

China’s official Xinhua news agency reported that Russia’s Pacific Fleet participated in the “Maritime Interaction-2022” exercises that took place in the waters off Zhoushan and Taizhou in China’s Zhejiang Province.

According to a statement made by Russia’s defense ministry, “detachments of warships of the Pacific Fleet and the Naval Forces of the People’s Liberation Army of China have completed practical tasks within the framework of the bilateral naval exercise.”

A video of Russian and Chinese warships in the East China Sea, with Russian sailors conversing with Chinese counterparts in Mandarin and Russian ships firing missiles, was shared by the ministry.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Russia, once the global Communist leader, is now a junior partner of a resurgent China, which already leads some 21st-century technologies.

According to the TASS news agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin before the end of the year.