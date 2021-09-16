Chief of Army Staff commends operational preparedness of PAF

enforcement

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has hailed PAF’s sacrifices for the country and their all-out support to theagencies (LEAs).

The COAS on Wednesday visited the Air Headquarters here. He also praised the operational preparedness of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), while appreciating the motivation level of all ranks. He also appreciated PAF’s role in the provision of humanitarian assistance and facilitating recent evacuation operations from Afghanistan.