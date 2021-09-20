Chelsea voyage at Spurs, De Gea and Lingard star in United win

LONDON: Chelsea powered to the highest of the Premier League with a powerful 3-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur, while David de Gea saved a stoppage-time penalty to preserve Manchester United’s 2-1 victory at West Ham United after Jesse Lingard returned to haunt his old club on Sunday.

On an emotional day in north London, Chelsea and Tottenham paid tribute to their former striker Jimmy Greaves, who died aged 81 on Sunday.

In a moving tribute, several former Tottenham greats, including Greaves’ old team-mate Martin Chivers, lined abreast of the touchline to hitch both teams and therefore the 62,000 crowd during a minute’s applause.

It was Chelsea who showed the predatory instincts that made Greaves Tottenham’s record scorer with 266 goals in 379 appearances between 1961 and 1970.

Greaves started his career with a prolific spell at Chelsea and netted 44 times in 57 appearances for England, featuring in their 1966 World Cup-winning squad.

He would have admired the ruthless way Chelsea killed off their London rivals.

Thiago Silva put Chelsea ahead with a 49th minute header before N’Golo Kante netted with a long-range effort that deflected off Eric Dier eight minutes later.

Kante’s first club goal since December 2019 was followed by Antonio Rudiger’s fine low finish in stoppage-time.

Thomas Tuchel’s unbeaten side sit top of the Premier League after winning four of their first five games, while Tottenham have suffered two successive top-flight defeats.

Chelsea have only conceded one league goal thus far this season despite a difficult fixture list that featured trips to Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal.

At the London Stadium, West Ham boss David Moyes, who tried to re-sign Lingard after his successful loan spell last season, saw the United substitute curl within the 89th minute winner.

There was still time for heart-stopping drama when VAR ruled United defender Luke Shaw had handled the ball within the area.

Moyes sent on club captain Mark Noble to require the spot-kick but De Gea leapt to his left to stay it out, prompting wild scenes of celebration from the United players when the ultimate whistle blew seconds later.

It was the United keeper’s first penalty save since April 2016, ending a run of 40 successive spot-kicks faced for club and country without a save, including shoot-outs.

Lingard’s goal was welcome redemption for the britain forward, whose woeful back-pass gifted Swiss side Young Boys a 2-1 Champions League win against United in midweek.

“I had an honest time at West Ham but I even have to maneuver on and do my best with Man United,” Lingard said after securing his side’s fourth win in five league games this term.

“I are working hard and to beat last week wasn’t easy but to urge minutes and score was good.”

Earlier, Cristiano Ronaldo tapped in to wipe out Said Benrahma’s opener for his fourth goal in three games since his return to United from Juventus.

West Ham took the lead within the 30th minute when Benrahma’s effort from the sting of the box took an enormous deflection off Raphael Varane and completely wrong-footed De Gea.

The goal galvanised the visitors and that they were level just five minutes later, with Ronaldo poking the ball past Lukasz Fabianski after the goalkeeper had saved his initial shot following a Bruno Fernandes cross.

Lingard left the Hammers faithful with a bitter taste in their mouths when he bent a gorgeous shot into the highest right corner.

Moyes defended his decision handy penalty duties to Noble, usually rock-solid from the spot.

“We got a penalty kick and that i have one among the simplest penalty takers within the Premier League and Europe,” he told the BBC. “I think if I hadn’t made the choice I’d are more annoyed with myself.”

Brighton & Hove Albion maintained their surprisingly strong start, beating Leicester City 2-1 to maneuver up to fourth place.

Neal Maupay scored a first-half penalty and Brighton doubled their lead through Danny Welbeck early within the last half .

Jamie Vardy scored his 150th goal altogether competitions for Leicester but it had been not enough to rescue some extent .

In Saturday’s late match, Rafa Benitez slumped to his first loss as Everton manager as Leon Bailey inspired Aston Villa to a 3-0 win within the most-played top-flight fixture in English football.

Everton’s four-game unbeaten run had taken them 10 points but they got a reality check as they conceded 3 times in 10 minutes after the break at Villa Park.

On as a 61st-minute substitute at 0-0, Bailey swung during a corner that was headed into internet by Everton defender Lucas Digne for 2-0 before lashing home the third goal within the 75th. Matty Cash had thumped within the opener in 66th — his first goal for the club.