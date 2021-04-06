Cheap Chinese tyres flood local markets

Chinese tyres have captured 85 per cent of market share in Pakistan — a substantial 45pc increase from two years ago, importers said on Monday.

Like many Made in China products that have flooded local markets, the takeover of the local market share by a Chinese product is not unusual.

Back in 2018, Chinese car tyres held 40pc of the market share which has since increased to 85pc. In the light truck category tyres, China held a share of 30-40pc two years ago which has now gone up to 65-70pc.

Similarly, China also dominates in truck/bus tyres with over 75pc market share which was 40pc two years back.