ChatGPT passes MBA exam given by Warton professor

The popular AI-driven chatbot ChatGPT passed the final exam for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) program administered by a professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. The research’s author, Christian Terwiesch, wrote in his paper that the bot received a score between a B- and a B, indicating that it had a “remarkable ability to automate some of the skills of highly compensated knowledge workers in general and specifically the knowledge workers in the jobs held by MBA graduates

With “excellent” explanations, ChatGPT performed exceptionally well on “basic operations management and process analysis questions, including those that are based on case studies.”

Recently, educators have become excessively concerned about the development of AI chatbots like ChatGPT, which have the potential to easily encourage students to cheat. According to NBC News, the Department of Education in New York City has already announced a ban on this program on school devices and networks this month.

ChatGPT is a sophisticated AI-driven program that makes it difficult to distinguish between responses prompted by humans and those prompted by machines.

GPT-3, a more controversial and advanced version of ChatGPT, was utilized for the experiment. According to Terwiesch, the current version of GPT-3 “is not capable of handling more advanced process analysis questions, even when they are based on fairly standard templates,” such as “problems with stochastic effects such as demand variability” and “process flows with multiple products.”

“Exam policies, curriculum design focusing on collaboration between human and AI,” “opportunities to simulate real-world decision-making processes,” “the need to teach creative problem solving,” “improved teaching productivity, and more” are just a few of the significant repercussions that the research experiment has on business school education.

Terwiesch, on the other hand, is of the opinion that educators can “reimagine education and find other ways to engage the students” by combining AI and education.