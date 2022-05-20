Chandimal, Dickwella cling on as Sri Lanka draw Bangladesh Test

CHITTAGONG: Bangladesh and Sri Lanka attracted the main Test Chittagong on Thursday after Dinesh Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella held tight for the guests in an essential seventh-wicket stand of 99.

On the fifth and last day the two groups chose a draw 45 minutes before the planned close of play with Sri Lanka on 260-6 in their subsequent innings.

Dickwella was unbeaten on 61 close by Chandimal on 39 not out at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Has Bangladesh made 465 in their most memorable innings in answer to Sri Lanka’s 397 as Tamim Iqbal (133) and Mushfiqur Rahim (105) played featuring jobs.

Player-of-the-match Angelo Mathews hit 199 to shape the foundation of the Sri Lankan first innings and Nayeem Hasan asserted 6-105 for Bangladesh.

On Thursday left-arm turn pair Taijul Islam and Shakib Al Hasan had given Bangladesh any expectation of triumph.

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karun­aratne made 52 off 138 balls before he gave a catch to his partner Mominul Haque at midwicket off the hazardous Taijul, who finished with figures of 4-82.

Shakib before long had Dhananjaya de Silva out for 33 off 60 balls as Mushfiqur took the catch, additionally at midwicket, leaving Sri Lanka reeling at 161-6.

Dickwella cleared the following ball high however Taijul could figure out how to get a finger on it at square leg.

After the panic, he and Chandimal dove in at the wrinkle when the lunch break to defeat the home side obstinately.

“We attempted to accomplish something diversely and put them under tension, however we played a few unfortunate shots and afterward we needed to change strategies,” Karunaratne said.

“We sadly couldn’t come down on Bangladesh on the last day.” Taijul struck two times in the first part of the day meeting after Sri Lanka began forcefully, continuing on 39-2.

Taijul bowled Kusal Mendis for 48 and afterward eliminated first-innings centurion Mathews for a duck, got and bowled.

Bangladesh were one bowler short on the fifth day after paceman Shoriful Islam was governed out of the two-Test series following a blow he got on his hand while batting on Wednesday.

“The subsequent innings was a piece disheartening, yet Shakib bowled all around well in the two innings. We missed Shoriful without a doubt, however we figured out how to cover for him,” captain Mominul said.

“Each time we need to continue improving, batting, bowling or handling, we need to continue to improve.”

The subsequent Test begins at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Monday.