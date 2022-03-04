GENEVA: A resolution passed by the UN nuclear watchdog on Thursday prompted Russia to “ cease all conduct” at Ukraine’s nuclear installations, including the point of the Chernobyl disaster, following the irruption.

Meanwhile, the UN human rights chief has advised that all of humanity is at threat from the nuclear trouble situations following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, while the global body’s aid chief demanded safe passage guarantees for philanthropic workers so they could pierce areas where fighting was most violent.

A day before, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi called for an immediate end to the conflict, saying this was “ the stylish action to insure the safety and security of Ukraine’s nuclear installations”.

Last week, he also cited reports that Russian dogfaces were close to the Zaporizhzhia station in eastern Ukraine, the country’s largest.

Rights chief warns of‘nuclear’ trouble to humanity; head of aid seeks safety guarantees for philanthropic staff

The resolution at the board of the governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also “ deplores the Russian Federation’s conduct in Ukraine, including strongly seizing control of nuclear installations and other violent conduct”.

Trouble to humanity

Speaking before the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Michelle Bachelet advised that Russia’s irruption of Ukraine “ is generating massive impact on the mortal rights of millions of people across Ukraine”.

“ Elevated trouble situations for nuclear munitions accentuate the graveness of the pitfalls to all of humanity,” she added.

Bachelet said her office had recorded 227 mercenary deaths, including at least 15 children, but stressed that the real figures were probably far advanced.

Safe passage for philanthropic workers

Independently, in an interview with AFP on Thursday, the UN aid chief contended for the protection of civilians in Ukraine and for unchecked philanthropic access amid the spiralling violence.

UN exigency relief fellow Martin Griffiths said he’d the coffers ready to go following a flash appeal for finances, but that the warring forces demanded to allow the delivery of critical aid.

“ Cover civilians, for God’s sake, in Ukraine; let us do our job,” Griffiths said.

“ Both sides have talked about those guarantees, and that’s veritably welcome. But assurance is one thing. What we need is a system. It’s a veritably simple operation that we need to tell both parties where a convoy needs to move, on what route, at what time, with what inventories, with how numerous people, to go from A to B to deliver backing,” he said.