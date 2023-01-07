Cartoon avatars are now available for Zoom users

Users of the video conferencing app Zoom now have access to cartoon avatars that can imitate an individual’s facial and body movements.

Beta testers with paid zoom accounts can use the feature.

As time goes on, the platform will add more information about the avatars. However, by introducing the new feature, Zoom has promoted informal meetings and ensured that users are present without revealing their actual faces or bodies.

Animal avatars and a variety of template formats to ensure a better screen view were previously announced by the app.

However, paid accounts are primarily the only ones that can access all of the updates.