Barring slight reduction in sales of heavy vehicles, the entire auto sector enjoyed robust growth in the nine months of the current fiscal year (9MFY21), with car sales going up 31.5 per cent.

Sales of jeeps were up 157.6pc in 9MFY21, followed by light commercial vehicles/pickups which grew by 41.4pc, tractors 57.2pc and two/three-wheelers 22pc.

Atlas Honda Limited (AHL) broke its highest-ever production and sales records of two-wheelers with 125,442 and 125,030 units during March 2021 from its previous milestone of 116,024 and 116,000 units achieved during October 2020.

Total bike sales of Honda stood at 961,076 units in 9MFY21 as compared to 768,974 units in 9MFY20.

Source: https://www.dawn.com/news/1618149/car-sales-surge-by-over-31pc-in-9mfy21