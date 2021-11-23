‘Capital’s 75pc vaccine-eligible residents fully immunised’

ISLAMABAD: As numerous as 1.4 million out of the 1.6 million immunization qualified inhabitants of the government capital have been somewhat or completely inoculated against Covid-19.

Official information showed that 90pc of the inhabitants of the city have been to some degree and 75pc completely inoculated.

Region Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad Dr Zaeem Zia told Dawn 2.25 million portions of Covid-19 antibody had been controlled.

There are 1.6 million antibody qualified individuals in the city out of whom 1.4 million have been to some degree or completely inoculated and around 1.2 million completely immunized, he added.

In the interim, 20 instances of Covid-19 were accounted for in the city on Sunday, with the energy rate recorded at 0.5pc.

Rawalpindi

Seven individuals tried positive for Covid-19 in the locale on Sunday while eight patients were released from clinics subsequent to recuperating as of now.

According to information shared by the District Health Authority, the inspiration proportion in the region stayed 0.49pc.

A sum of 1,429 examples were gathered out of which seven were seen as contaminated.

At present, there are 106 dynamic patients in the region — 26 in clinics and 80 home separated.

Four of the patients showed up from the city regions and one each from Gujar Khan Attock and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

There are 26 patients in various medical clinics, remembering six for Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), nine each in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Fauji Foundation Hospital and two in Bilal Hospital.

There are three patients on ventilators, 13 on oxygen and 10 are steady.

Dengue cases

In the interim, dengue is very nearly annihilation as just seven individuals were impacted by the mosquito-borne viral illness in the government capital on Sunday.

As indicated by information, north of 99 dengue cases were accounted for over the most recent multi week. During the flow season, the biggest number of dengue cases was accounted for in the third seven day stretch of October when 486 individuals were viewed as tainted.

In Rawalpindi, 345 presumed dengue patients showed up in three government medical clinics and 34 of them were viewed as impacted by the infection.

As per Rawalpindi Medical University, 20 affirmed cases showed up in the HFH, six in Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) and eight in the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

Additionally, 31 patients were released from the three emergency clinics after treatment as of now – 16 from the HFH, five from BBH and 10 from the DHQ emergency clinic.

As of now, 93 patients are conceded in the three medical clinics – 46 in the HFH, 27 in BBH and 20 in the DHQ emergency clinic.

Up until now, 3,399 patients have answered to the three clinics and 1,953 released from the HFH, 908 from BBH and 538 from the DHQ medical clinic, the report said.