Capital reports highest number of cases since Dec 18

The capital city reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases since December 18 while the positivity rate also increased.

Officials of the district administration said 251 cases were reported in the capital on Saturday. On Dec 18, as many as 259 positive cases had emerged in the city. The positivity rate also increased to 6.18 per cent.

District Health Officer Dr Zaeem Zia said 251 cases were diagnosed against 4,057 tests conducted in the capital.

Rawalpindi

One patient died of Covid-19 and 63 people tested positive in the district on Saturday.

Irshad Butt, 64, a resident of Deri Hasanabad was taken to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) on March 4, where he died on Friday night.

As many as 39 new patients arrived in hospitals from Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas – 16 from cantonment and 11 patients each from Potohar Town and 12 from Rawal Town. Moreover, 14 patients were brought from Gujar Khan, three from Kahuta and one from Taxila. Four patients also came from Islamabad and two from Chakwal.

As many as 494 active patients are in the district and 174 of them are in hospitals and 320 are home isolated. Besdies, 446 patients are waiting for their results of Covid-19 serology.

Eight patients from the city are admitted in Holy Family Hospital, 11 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), 23 in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU), 19 in Fauji Foundation Hospital (FFH), three in Red crescent Corona Care Centre and five in Hearts International Hospital.

Commissioner MOhammad Mehmood told Dawn that nine patients are in critical condition and on ventilators in Rawalpindi, 38 are on Oxygen and 22 are stable.

He said 18062 people tested positive since March 2020 – 14571 in Rawalpindi, 1315 in Attock, 1523 in Jhelum and 653 in Chakwal.

Attock

A fresh wave coronavirus hit Attock district as nine more people tested positive on Saturday.

According to health authorities, it was the highest spike in the current month and third in the year. The tally of positive patients in the district surged to 1315.

Chief executive officer of District Health Authority Dr Jawad Ellahi said seven of the new patients belonged to the Attock city one each to Hazro and Fatehjang. He said there were 36 active patients in the district – two under treatment and 34 in home isolation.

Responding to a question, he said the number of suspected cases in the district was 26,413 while screening of 29,665 people had been carried out so far. He said the results of 71 suspected patients were still awaited.

Dr Ellahi said so far 1152 patients have recovered across the district.

Source: https://www.dawn.com/news/1611089/capital-reports-highest-number-of-cases-since-dec-18

