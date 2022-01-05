Canadian court OKs $80m compensation over jet downing in Iran

MONTREAL: A Canadian court has granted more than $80 million in payments to the groups of six individuals who kicked the bucket when Iran destroyed a Ukrainian aircraft very nearly two years prior, as per a choice disclosed on Monday.

Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 was destroyed soon after take-off from Tehran on January 8, 2020, killing every one of the 176 individuals on board — including 85 Canadian residents and long-lasting occupants.

After three days, the Iranian military confessed to bringing down the Keiv-bound plane “unintentionally.” Ontario Superior Court Judge Edward Belobaba had recently decided that the strike on the regular citizen airplane “established fear-monger movement”, making ready for dispossessed families to look for remuneration.

In the choice freely shared on Monday, he granted the offended parties $107 million Canadian dollars ($83 million), or more premium.